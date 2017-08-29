Police investigate EMS vehicle theft in Northeast Philadelphia

- Police are searching for the person who stole a vehicle from a paramedic.

Burholme Emergency Medical Services has been serving the community in Northeast Philly and helping save lives for almost 85 years.

"Our staff provides 24 hours emergency care to our community," EMS supervisor Blake Bradley told FOX 29 Tuesday night.

While serving the community Friday night out on an emergency call, police say someone broke in the rear kitchen window of the non-profit EMS groups' headquarters on Bleigh Avenue. Police say the burglar quickly located two sets of car keys and then drove off in a white 2016 Jeep Compass belonging to one of the EMS workers.

"I think it's a terrible incident. Very aggressive for somebody to break into a non-profit ambulance organization," Bradley explained.

Investigators say the suspect left at least one identifiable fingerprint on the window. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect entering and exiting the building and then driving off in the EMS dispatcher's SUV. The video has not yet been released by police.

"Our dispatcher works very hard continuously. He loves his job here, loves what he does and I feel absolutely terrible for his car being stolen," Bradley explained.

EMS supervisor Blake Bradley says in the eight decades the squad has been here they've never been robbed or broken into.

"If someone could please step forward and provide some information on whereabouts the car may be or who this person is or where he may be," Bradley added.

Burholme EMS crews now carefully secure the building and double check all windows and doors. If you have any information you can call Northeast Detectives.

