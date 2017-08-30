Houston airports to resume limited service

- The Houston Airport System announced on Wednesday that it would resume limited domestic airline passenger service starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday after severe weather caused by Hurricane Harvey forced closures at Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports.

The plan is to begin a gradual return to service with full service to begin during the weekend. Passengers are encouraged to contact their air carriers for specific flight status information.

Only people with a ticket for a confirmed scheduled flight should arrive to the airport since many Houston roads may be unsafe for travel. Passengers need to leave plenty of time to arrive to the airports.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, all lanes of JFK are open while all Will Clayton Parkway lanes are open up to McKay. Houston police are blocking the road to prevent continued passage on Will Clayton at McKay, but allowing passage on to U.S. Highway 59 southbound.