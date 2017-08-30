Giant inflatable Trump rat arrives in DC

- A giant inflatable rat that appears to resemble the likeness of President Donald Trump has popped up in Dupont Circle on Wednesday.

The inflatable rat’s creator, John Post Lee, calls his creation satirical art.

“Art that draws attention to the fact that this president uses ridicule constantly in his running of the country and belittling of people, and belittling even a person who is physically disabled to make fun of him,” said Lee. “I don’t feel like I am ridiculing him as much as I am holding up a mirror to his personality and his character.”

He said there have been some individuals who have told him they are not fans of his display, but for the most part, many have enjoyed it.

Lee said he did obtain a permit to put up his inflatable rat in the nation's capital.

“I am not trying to disrespect the office or the country,” said Lee. “I just don’t feel like this guy is a good president. Basically, it is not because I dislike his personality. I could really care less about that. I disagree with his policies.”

Lee disagrees with Trump’s foreign and domestic policies that include education and funding of national park services.

After raising funds through a Kickstarter campaign, Lee’s inflatable creature first appeared two weeks ago near Trump Tower in New York City.

Earlier this month, a 30-foot tall Trump-like giant inflatable chicken known as “Chicken Don” was put up on the Ellipse nearby the White House.