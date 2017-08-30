Police investigate execution-style shooting in Feltonville

- Philadelphia police are investigating an execution-style shooting in Feltonville.

"I heard about four or five gunshots and I just randomly ran out." Margaret St. Louis was inside her home in the 5100 block of Pennway just before dinnertime Wednesday when gunfire erupted right outside her front door. She ran out to find a man shot in the street.

"My granddaughter brought a blanket, threw it on him, trying to see if we could save his life. But too bad," St. Louis told FOX 29.

"We didn't believe it was gunshots because it was broad daylight," Marcel Paul said.

She heard the shots also and came running out as a van carrying the gunman sped south on Pennway and away from the scene.

"Kids were outside because it's broad daylight. End of summer. Everybody's outside. We just went inside," Paul told FOX 29 after the shooting.

Police say the gunman exited the van, walked right up to the 25-year-old victim, who had just purchased a water ice, and fired seven shots.

"Right now, we don't have a motive for the shooting, but this clearly appears to be an execution type homicide," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police raced the victim to the hospital where he died. This is a crowded block with a lot of children and teenagers. The corner grocery store is just 10 feet from the murder scene. Police and neighbors say it was lucky no one else got shot.

The victim lives just two blocks away from where he was killed. Police are going through surveillance video near the scene. The getaway vehicle is described as a gray or burgundy van. No one else was injured in the barrage of gunfire.