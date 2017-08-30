Local residents help victims of Hurricane Harvey

- The devastation in Houston is more than 1,500 miles from this area but it certainly hasn't stopped locals from doing their part to help.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports on the local Harvey relief efforts.

Donations came by the trailer full. Food, water, cleaning supplies all bound for flood ravaged Texas.

"People are in need. This is America. This is what we do to help each other."

Donations coming in around the clock to the Marlon Elks Lodge now a mini distribution site for relief supplies.

There is no connection to Texas--it's just strangers helping strangers. A few miles away at Jay's Elbow bar in Maple Shade the TVs are not on the ball game but Harvey news and the pool table has now become a donation table.

The owner put out the call on social media.

"When tragedy happens this is what America is all about-- people helping people," Zachary Michaux said

There are some unique ways to give--like eating. Some top Philly restaurants are offering special charity dishes with the proceeds going to Harvey relief efforts. Nearly two dozen local restaurants have joined in, including Fork in Old City.

"For me to imagine what a Fork restaurant would be 6 feet under water and all the employees that depend on us for their living. They don't have that and may not have that for a while," chef John Patterson said.