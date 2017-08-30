Pa. State Police search for suspect in mailbox explosion

- Was it a prank or someone just messing around? Well, police call it a crime and a camera caught the person in the act.

The sound of a war zone shattering a quiet night in Franklin Township, Chester County. Stills from a surveillance system captured the series of small blasts that took out a mailbox on Mackey Court.

Eric Hottenstein got the call and found a mess in his yard. It's not the first time he's been through this.

"The time before I did hear it. I came running out and saw my mail burning in the driveway," he said.

So after the first blast, Eric added two surveillance cameras pointed right at the mail post. The system would capture the man Pa. State Police call a suspect apparently planting the explosive. Investigators say the man targeted a mailbox on nearby Preakness Court as well but it did not explode.

The investigation continues. Anyone with infomation should contact CPL Kirby, PSP Avondale, at 610-268-2022