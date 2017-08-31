Coast Guard rescues more than 4,500 people, 113 pets

- Crews continue to rescue soaked and terrified people in southeast Texas as water levels still threaten to rise in several areas.

Help has arrived from all over the country and from different agencies and volunteer groups.

Tens of thousands of people have been rescued and placed in shelters through out the greater Houston Metro Area.

The Coast Guard alone has rescued more than 4,500 people and more than 113 pets.

On Wednesday, the Coast Guard Flood Punt Teams rescued more than 940 flood victims.

"We are assessing the needs of the community around-the-clock and strategically placing our punt teams in the best place to assist,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephanie Tindall, a marine science technician at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston. “We have been working closely with partnered agencies to ensure an effective and efficient response effort."



The Coast Guard has deployed assets and resources from across the country to create a sustainable response force.

Currently, there are 33 Coast Guard helicopters and nine Coast Guard Flood Punt Teams, with 12 shallow-draft vessels, capable of operating in flooded urban areas.