Philly restaurants to donate 100 percent of today's sales to Harvey victims

- Help for Harvey victims continues to pour in from the Philadelphia area.

More than 20 restaurants in Philadelphia are donating today's sales to help with relief efforts.

“I live, I breathe, I spend more time in my restaurant than I do at home,” says Chef John Patterson of Fork Restaurant. “So for me to imagine what if Fork Restaurant was six feet under and all of the employees that depend on us for their living…how would you feel? How devastating would that be? And what can we do to help?”

In addition to area restaurants, many night clubs will be participating in the charitable giving, including Parks on Tap, Modern Day Studio 54, and Dolphin Tavern.