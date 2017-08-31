Chester police officer faces indecent assault, official oppression charges

- A Chester police officer is facing indecent assault, official oppression and harassment charges for using his position of authority and acts for his own sexual gratification, according to authorities.

47-year-old Albert Dion Ross, of Chester, is charged with two counts of official oppression, harassment and indecent assault without the consent of others.

Authorities began an investigation after allegations were made that Ross had inappropriate, non-consensual sexual contact while on duty with a 46-year-old woman during a call for service at her home on May 20. It was alleged that Ross placed his flashlight down the victim’s tank top, between her breasts and stated “let me see.”

In a separate incident, Ross reportedly placed his fingers down the pants of a 46-year-old woman while on the elevator in the building where the Chester Police Department is located. As the elevator opened on the ground floor, Ross allegedly pulled the victim back into the elevator. When the doors closed, he began kissing her. Ross then allegedly pulled down the victim’s tank top, placing his mouth on her breast and touching her other breast with his hand.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Ross was formerly employed at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility as a Corrections Officer and was dismissed from the facility for sexual harassment and improper conservation with a subordinate. He was also previously employed by the Chester Housing Authority Police Department where a female resident filed a complaint against him, alleging that he kissed her without consent.

“Officer Ross used his position of authority to coerce and intimidate these women into acts for his own sexual gratification,” said District Attorney Jack Whelan. “His behavior is extremely offensive. As a police officer, he took an oath to serve and protect the residents of Chester, and for that reason we hold him to a higher standard of conduct.”



Ross’ bail has been set at $250,000 unsecured. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 13. Anyone with information, and anyone believes they may have been victimized, is urged to contact CID Det. Robert Lythgoe at 610-891-4243.