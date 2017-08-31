WANTED: Suspect sought for robbery in South Philly

- Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred in South Philadelphia.

The incident took place at the Dunkin Donuts located on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue on August 16. At 11:30 p.m., the suspect can be seen on surveillance video entering the shop. Once inside, the suspect approached the front counter and demanded the money.

When the employee refused, the suspect motioned as if he had a weapon and again demanded money. After refusing the suspect's demands a second time, the suspect grabbed the employee and forced him to open the register. After taking an unknown amount of money from the cash register, the suspect fled. He was last seen east on Washington Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black man approximately 28-35 years of age. Officials say he is clean shaven with a tall muscular build wearing a silver necklace, blue shirt and dark colored pants. The suspect was also possibly driving a white car.

If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. Or, use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously. All tips are confidential.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: South Detective Division: 215-686-3013/3014 Det. Maha #631 DC #17-17-032756