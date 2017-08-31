WANTED: Suspects sought for armed robbery, carjacking in Olney

- Philadelphia Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking that occurred in Olney on August 7.

At 10:45 p.m., the victim — a 52-year-old man — was getting into his car to leave the Gulf gas station on the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue when he was approached by two unknown black men. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at him, demanding his car keys and money.

After complying with the suspects’ demands, giving the suspects $40 and his car keys, the suspects took his car. They were last seen west on the 200 block of East Fisher Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a black man standing at approximately 6’0” – 6’3” tall with a dark complexion, beard, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans with cuffed bottoms, and armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man standing at 5’8” tall with a light complexion, brown/hazel eyes, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lines down the arms and dark pants.

If you see these suspects do not approach, contact 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. Or, use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously. All tips are confidential.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact: Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354 Det. Boos #8146 DC #17-35-067261