Ex-Montgomery County police officer facing felony theft, other charges after church incident

- A former police officer has been charged with felony Theft, among other charges, following an incident that took place in a church parking lot.

On Tuesday, August 29 at 6:45 a.m., Lower Providence police discovered a police vehicle had been broken into while parked in the township parking lot. An M-16 patrol rifle and ammunition was stolen from the car.

37-year-old Charles Murray, a former Lower Providence Police Officer, had previously operated the police vehicle that was broken into. When a Lower Providence detective contacted Murray to come to the police station to discuss an important matter, he refused.

Just before 8:15 a.m. the following day, authorities responded to St. Teresa of Avila Church in West Norristown after a priest saw Murray’s vehicle with a ventilation hose running into the closed car in an apparent attempt to commit suicide.

Murray voluntarily went into the church to talk with the priest, and at 10 a.m., he was taken into police custody without incident. Detectives recovered the M-16 and ammunition from under the Collegeville Bridge.

Murray, of Eagleville, has been arrested for felony Theft, five counts of misdemeanor Theft, Theft from a Vehicle, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Institutional Vandalism and Carrying a Firearm without a Proper License.

Murray’s arraignment is currently pending.