President Trump expected to announce end to Obama-era DACA, official tells Fox News

President Donald Trump (left) and pro-DACA supporters (rights). (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Spencer Platt/Getty Images) President Donald Trump (left) and pro-DACA supporters (rights). (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

- President Trump is expected to announce plans to end President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which had halted the deportation of certain young undocumented immigrants, a senior administration official told Fox News.

The announcement could come as early as Friday. Trump promised to terminate the program during the presidential campaign.

According to the official, Trump is expected to announce the program's end but still allow the so-called “dreamers” currently in the program to stay in the U.S. until their work permits expire – which, for some, could be as long as two years.

The program, also known as DACA, was formed through executive order by Obama in 2012 and allows for certain people who came to the U.S. illegally as minors to be protected from immediate deportation.

Recipients are able to request “consideration of deferred action” for a period of two years which is subject to renewal.

