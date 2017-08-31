Camden man charged in death of 4-year-old girl

Related Headlines Camden mother charged in death of 4-year-old

- Authorities say a man has been charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter.

According to prosecutors, 20-year-old Najuquan Ross has been charged with one count of first degree murder in the death of the child. He allegedly beat his girlfriend’s daughter while he was babysitting her and two other children on July 15.

Investigators say the mother of the children, Lucy Gunter, returned home from work later that evening and saw that her 4-year-old daughter had cuts to her face and a missing a tooth. When Gunter asked how her child was injured, Ross reportedly told her that he had beaten her daughter for not wanting to eat dinner and that she lost her tooth during the beating when she fell trying to fight back, according to investigators.

The 4-year-old was rushed to Cooper University Hospital on July 18 after she was found unresponsive in her bedroom. She died later that morning. Law enforcement and medical personnel reported seeing bruises and abrasions across her body. Police say Lucy Gunter was charged with second degree endangering the welfare of a child for failing to get her daughter medical attention for her injuries until three days after the incident.