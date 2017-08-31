Police: Fentanyl found near Upper Darby kindergarten center

- Police say bags with traces of a deadly drug were found near the grounds of an Upper Darby kindergarden center. One tested positive for the potent drug fentanyl.

"My kids deserve better than that," Upper Darby, mom, Julia Hoyle, said.

This mother of five is not happy after learning that 13 empty bags with traces of the deadly drug fentanyl were found at the Upper Darby Kindergarten Center. According to police, some were found along the fence that border the playground and some were discovered in front of the building on State Road and Shadeland Avenue.

A school security guard made the discovery Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. Five of the bags were marked with the words "the fenix" on them. Fortunately, no children ever came in contact with them.

"Had it been recess time who knows what could've happened. This could have been a catastrophic event had a child gotten a hold of the bags."

Police Superintendent Chitwood is concerned this happened by a school with some 500 to 600 little ones.

He knows how potent this drug is with Upper Darby reporting 34 deaths related to fentanyl and or heroin in July alone.

"It's lethal, it's lethal. It's 50 to 100 more powerful than heroin. That's what kills everybody," Superintendent Chitwood said.