Medical marijuana dispensary in East Mt. Airy will relocate

- A medical marijuana dispensary that was slated to open in January in East Mt. Airy plans to relocate due to opposition from the community.

TerraVida Holistic Centers released the following statement reading in part,

" It is with a heavy heart and unresolved emotions that TerraVida Holistic Centers LLC, has received approval from The Pennsylvania Department of Health to relocate from our location in East Mt. Airy and relocate elsewhere in the Southeast Region of Pennsylvania.

We chose this location in East Mt. Airy because we wanted to serve an underserved population of patients, create high paying jobs, increase security for the neighbors, reduce crime and beautify a vacant building. However, the neighbors have spoken and we have listened. "

Opponents of the TerraVida dispensary packed a special hearing of Philadelphia's Zoning Board of Adjustment earlier this month asking the board to derail the dispensary's planned January opening.

"I believe they've taken us, absolutely, for granted," said Evelyn Gregory to reporters. " Why didn't (they) speak to the people in the neighborhood?"

That theme was repeated again and again during the nearly three hour session; that company officials went about their application process without first engaging those whose homes and lives might be negatively impacted.

"They did not come to the immediate community to talk to us," said resident Thomasina Washington.