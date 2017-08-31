Police search for man accused of snatching purses in Norristown

- Norristown police say a man has snatched seven purses from women in the area of Swede Street within the past month. Cops think he also struck in July.

Police say most of the victims are Hispanic. FOX 29 has learned he's been working the area around the 800 block of Swede Street.

"I feel women have to come out with a little pepper spray and a little mace, you know to protect themselves," Denise Hall said.

Investigators say the man uses alleyways and beezeways in between buildings to spot his victims before sneaking up and striking from behind.

Cops also say a video shows him around one of the earlier crimes where he's wearing a red shirt, green camo pants and white sneakers. Detectives noticed he accents his walk with his left leg and that his left foot angles outward.

Neighbors have taken notice of boosted police patrols.