Philadelphia police search for missing 13-year-old

- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old from West Oak Lane.

According to police, Kcajjahn Ward, of the 2400 block of 75th Ave, was last seen Monday around 5:30 p.m.

Kcajjahn is described as 5'9, 155 lbs, with heavy build and his hair is braided above the ears. He was last seen wearing a tan/black/red T-shirt, black shorts and a red cast on his right hand.

Anyone with info please call Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353/54