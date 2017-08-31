Locals step up to help Hurricane Harvey victims

- Hurricane Harvey struck over a thousand miles from the Delaware Valley but people in our area have stepped up to help in large numbers, people like Nicolette Anderson.

“I decided that I was gonna set up today, just to collect a case of water, anything” “I love to help people, that’s just who I am, I’d give my last to anybody.”

Nicolette Anderson was today’s first example of people giving what they can to Texas. She set up at Lemon Hill in Fairmount park and spread the message on social media that she would accept donations of water all day and make sure they got to the people who needed them. She was today’s first but far from the only.

In Ridley a company announced that they were heading down to Texas to help people, four hours later their owner Mike McIntyre told us they were shocked by the response.

“We had an extra truck we were gonna bring down with some donations, unbeknownst to us this is what we showed up to this morning, its just overwhelming.”

Mike told Fox 29 that the donations were nonstop all day.

“The Ridley Township Police Department showed up with five cop cars at seven this morning opened their trunks with stuff…..we have people calling and volunteering now, someone donated a tractor trailer and a driver….Its just beyond amazing.”

Mike and his team will accept donations through Friday evening and they still weren’t the last example of people helping on Thursday, Drea Richard was also committed to helping people.

“Those people are suffering badly, we’re here in this beautiful dry weather, they’re in bad shape. If we can use our time and talent to give back, why not?”

During peak business hours Thursday Drea said, every dollar Andre Richard Salon earned was for hurricane Harvey relief.

“We can’t be there physically but we can be here.” If you can help in any way, do it.”

These three are not the only ones stepping up. But they are a reminder that even in the darkest situation there are people everywhere who give us a reason to remember that together we’ll be ok….for goodness sake.