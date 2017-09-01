Reporter meets newborn baby after rescuing mom in labor from Harvey flood

(INSIDE EDITION) - After a TV reporter helped a woman in labor to safety during the Hurricane Harvey floods, he had a chance to meet the newborn who may not have been here without him.

“Meet baby Joseph, born right in the middle of a catastrophic storm of chaos,” KTRK reporter Chauncy Glover wrote on Facebook.

Glover posted photos on Facebook that showed him holding baby Joseph, just days after he dove into floodwaters to get to the newborn’s 21-year-old mother.

Glover was doing a report on Hurricane Harvey Monday when he said he heard a woman yell that her sister was in labor.

“I was on live TV, dropped the mic to help this young mother,” Glover wrote. “Literally swam and waded through chest deep water and we rescued Shateria just in time."

Realizing it would have been impossible for an ambulance to get to the pregnant woman, he dove into the water himself and used techniques he learned from his mother to help Shateria as best he could.

"My mom taught me to try to get her in a good comfortable position and out of the house," Glover said.

Once she was more stable, they were able to help her get into a public works van to be transported to Texas Women’s Hospital.

“It’s been a rough and long past few days,” Glover said in an interview with KTRK. “This evening, I had a chance to smile.”