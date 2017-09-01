VIDEO: Animals rescued during Harvey floods

- Texans might be affected by extensive flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, but they surely had not forgotten about animals in danger.

Dogs, horses, squirrels and other animals were rescued from floods that had hit Texas’ Gulf Coast since August 25.

On a lighter note, Arlene Kelsch of Missouri City had an unforgettable moment when she spotted two alligators swimming in her flooded backyard.

Want to help animals affected by Harvey? Donate to the Humane Society of the U.S.' Disaster Relief Fund to help animals in need.