Summerdale home raided for suspected heroin and possible fentanyl packaging operation

- Authorities say agents raided a Summerdale home for a heroin and possible fentanyl packaging operation.

“I walked around to here and I see all these cops and guys dressed up look like ghost busters,” said Christine

Seltner as she describes an unnerving scene in her neighborhood. The 1100 block of Rosalie Street in the Summerdale section of the city was crawling with firefighters, police and hazmat crews.

“The cops told us to move back because there were a lot of chemicals that we couldn’t go near because it was really hazardous. It would hurt us,” she said.

Investigators say around 10 o’clock this morning they raided a home at 1118 Rosalie Street in a major drug sting. The Office of the Attorney General, Philadelphia Police and State Police are all involved. Several hours later and only halfway through searching the home they discovered a major find.

“Already they have uncovered at least 10,000 bags of what we believe to be heroin and possibly fentanyl,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Fentanyl is the opioid pain medication that’s stronger than heroin and morphine. The deadly mix of heroin laced fentanyl is fueling the overdose crisis everywhere. One agent with the AG’s office and three Philadelphia Police officers were given Narcan before being taken to the hospital for exposure to the drugs. They’ve since been released.

“We know how deadly fentanyl can be so while we have yet to determine whether that is a part of the narcotics that are in this location we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of the residents and public safety folks,” said Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Investigators say this large scale packaging operation going on in the house led them to arrest 10 people who were also taken to the hospital for exposure to the drugs. They’re expected to be taken to the police station after that.

“It’s becoming disgusting,” said Milly Colon who lives near nearby and says she’s not surprised to hear what happened.

“This neighborhood has been going downhill for the last four or five years,” she said.

Investigators have let residents back into their homes. They say they’re confident the contamination is contained to the inside of that house. They are working throughout the night on the decontamination process.