Dog Left Outside Animal Hospital by Homeless Owner With Heartbreaking Note

(INSIDE EDITION) A dog was left behind with a note by his homeless owner that she could no longer care for him.

The dog, named Fatty McFat, was left under a tree behind the Litchfield Hills Veterinary Animal Hospital in Harwinton, Conn., on Monday morning. He was wearing a red bandana and accompanied by a note written from the pup's perspective.

“My human went homeless and found out they have a disease and cannot care for me,” the note read. “All my human wants is for me to have a chance, be treated w/ care, dignity and love no matter the outcome.”

The note said, in part:

"My name is Fatty McFat. I am aggressive only because I’m scared. My owner loves me very much, I am their life! My human went homeless & found out they have a disease & cannot care for me. Please don’t judge them. They tried to rehome me on many documented attempts, no one cared! ... I know my human loves because they were & are the only one who gave every attempt to save me, love me, and pamper me.

"It is not fair for me to live in a car for 2 months & my human cries everyday that they are sorry & love me. I am very, very overly protective of my human & will bite anyone who comes near them or I feel is a threat. My human went homeless due to my biting. All my human wants is for me to have a chance, be treated w/ care, dignity & love no matter the outcome. My human is heartbroken & very sad it has come to this. No one would help. –Fat McFat"

Veterinary technician Erin Barrows approached the cage slowly to prevent scaring Fatty. She said it was the first time anyone had ever left a dog behind with a note.

"Our priority was to get him where he needed to be," Barrows told InsideEdition.com. “We just wanted to get the note and see who it was and why it was there."

After he was checked out, Fatty was brought to The Simon Foundation, a non-profit and no-kill shelter with a training facility in Bloomfield, Conn., that takes in animals from local pounds and goes through the proper motions to ensure the animals are ready for adoption.

Fatty will be held and cared for at the shelter until his owner is able to take him back.

“That’s the hope,” Officer Tom Mitchell,with Animal Control told InsideEdition.com.

Lisa Agresti, director of the Simon Foundation, told InsideEdition.com that the shelter likes to take cases that help people in the community, as long as they have the space.

“This is one of those times where we have the room and we can help,” she said.

Mitchell said abandoning your pet is never a good option, and encourages anyone having problems to pick up the phone.

“There’s always someone that’s willing to help," he said. "The more you reach out the more you’ll get that information."