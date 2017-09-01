Tennis Star Serena Williams, Reddit boss Alexis Ohanian welcome baby girl

(INSIDE EDITION) Tennis icon Serena Williams has given birth to a 6-pound, 13-ounce baby girl Friday, according to reports.

It's the first child for the 35-year-old and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Williams, who was pregnant during the Australian Open earlier this year, announced the news on Snapchat in April with a photo of her stomach and the caption: “20 weeks.”

Moments before her sister, Venus, played in the U.S. Open Friday in Queens, N.Y., she was asked by ESPN about the news and expressed immense joy.

"Obviously, I'm super excited. Words can't describe,” she said.

ESPN reports that Serena Williams had the baby in West Palm Beach, Fla.

She put her tennis career on hold for the remainder of the year so she can focus on being a mom. However, her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said he plans to get her training again by November.