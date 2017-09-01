NJ military airbase plays central role in Harvey relief effort

- More than a thousand miles away, a military airbase in New Jersey is playing a central role in the Harvey relief effort. The joint base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County has played a crucial role for planes flying to and from the flooded area.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole arrived early Friday morning to go with the crew on a KC-10 to Houston.

"It's great to be apart of this mission to do what we need to do to help the people of Houston," Captain James Reed said.

Onboard, a crew of 6 Air Force reservists, who've gathered on a workhorse aircraft for the 7 hour mission to re-fuel an AWACS plane, controlling rescue flights over Houston because the airport control towers are down.

"They are the eyes and ears for the people on the ground. We're just going to give them a little gas keep them in the air a little longer," Mike Page said.

They climbed to 30,000 feet --flying a route to avoid the winds of Harvey. Houston comes into view, but the AWACS needs time. Nearly an hour later, the AWACS plane approaches. Both massive jets raced through the sky at 400 miles per hour link and the fuel flows.

"It's Americans in America are in need, having a tough time. It's great we can come out and refuel the command and control plane," Tech. Sgt. Bill Vigilante said.

100,000 pounds of fuel pumped, the AWACS pushes-away--turning back to its mission of mercy--over flooded Houston.

"I can't believe that city is the way it such a beautiful city it will will be tough to put togehter, but we'll do it--we're Americans," Major Shawn Conner said.