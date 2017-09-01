Hank's Take: Endless summer

- It’s Labor Day Weekend, the traditional end of summer for so many of us. That doesn’t particularly concern surfers like Matt Ellison at the 7th Street Surf Shop in Ocean City. “You know, I think summertime’s just a state of mind,” says the veteran surf instructor, fresh off the beach from an afternoon lesson. “You don’t have to surf to love the beach. It’s just a whole atmosphere, and yeah, it’s year-round.”

If you’re like me, you worked a lot this summer – maybe you feel like you didn’t get enough out of the season. Ask yourself this: Does it have to end? Who says? If you don’t like it, make another choice. Judy Redman at Atlantic City Marina did – she goes to the Caribbean twice a year. “Go in the winter,” she says from her booth. “That will keep the summer in you all year long.”

Derek Brown at AC Waverunners keeps a summertime mind state all year through his business. Plenty of JetSki riding, sure, but he’s expanding… to the Bahamas. “Well, there the Jet-Ski rental would be open year-round.” As for his Atlantic City location, Derek says he’ll be open as long as the water stays warm enough for people to come out and ride.

If you love fall blending into winter, enjoy. We’re on the cusp of it. But if you dream of an endless summer, work it out. The choice is yours.

