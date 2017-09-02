Made in America festival kicks off Saturday

- Philadelphia's 6th annual 'Made in America' music festival kicks off this Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to pack the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

In anticipation, the parkway and surround streets are shut down with fencing and barricades.

The space is large, with five stages, amusement rides, and plenty of food, drinks, and merchandise vendors.

The preparations have been taking place all week. Saturday night's headliner is J. Cole and tomorrow- concert founder Jay-Z and The Chainsmokers.

Staff members say those attending can bring a small purse or backpack that will be searched at the door.

They also encourage people to bring empty water bottles to use at water stations along the parkway once inside the festival.