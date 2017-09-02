California man reportedly suffers vision loss after looking at eclipse with bogus glasses

- A California man has lost some of his vision after looking at last week’s solar eclipse with glasses that were said to be bogus.

Dr. Raj Maturi, an ophthalmologist at the Midwest Eye Institute in Indianapolis, Ind., who tracked eclipse cases, said that the man suffered “significant vision loss” after watching the eclipse while wearing glasses that were mislabeled as appropriate eyewear.

"The damage to his retina was in the shape of an eclipse,” Maturi said.

Maturi said two other patients had experienced damage after looking at the eclipse without eyewear but they did not watch long enough for permanent damage. However, if the patients had watched the eclipse a few seconds more, then they could have received long-lasting damage to their vision, the doctor said.

More from FOX News.