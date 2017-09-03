Teen arrested for allegedly murdering 14-year-old with hammer

(INSIDE EDITION)--A 16-year-old has now been arrested for allegedly murdering a 14-year-old Texas girl with a hammer during a drug deal, police said.

Cops later found Kaytlynn Cargill’s body in a landfill just 10 miles away from her home in Bedford, Texas, days after she went missing on June 19.

After an almost three-month search, the 16-year-old was arrested Friday at O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth and charged with murder.

Police allegedly found a hammer in the suspect’s home with Cargill’s blood on it along with other DNA evidence and cell phone records reportedly linking him to the crime.

Court documents alleged that the 14-year-old girl was involved in a drug deal that night, and planned to obtain concentrated doses of cannabis for $300 from the suspect.

Cargill was reported missing after she failed to return from walking her dog near the family’s apartment.