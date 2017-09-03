Gunman sought after Harrowgate night club shooting injures 2

- A gunman is on the run, and two victims are in the hospital fighting for their lives after an overnight shooting in Harrowgate.

Police say the incident took place just before 3 a.m. on Sunday near the VIP Night Club. Two men sitting in their car were reportedly approached by the suspect, who then starting shooting. One man was shot in the face. The other was shot in the back.

One of the victims was able to get to the 7-Eleven for help.

Police say they later found a gun on one of the victims.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.