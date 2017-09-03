Made in America festival graces the Ben Franklin Parkway

The Made in America festival had a wet start on Saturday, but started to look up as crowds poured in on Sunday with more cooperative weather.

Top billing for Sunday, including Jay Z and The Chainsmokers, drew large crowds to the Ben Franklin Parkway.

With 35 acts spread over two days, the Jay Z-backed festival has grown from three stages to a five-stage affair, attracting top hip-hop and R&B acts like Solange and J. Cole.

The festival’s sixth iteration, despite road closures and holiday traffic, appears to have reaped the benefits of a highly-curated lineup brought to audiences by one of hip-hop’s biggest influencers.

