Made in America festival graces the Ben Franklin Parkway

By: Maria Murray

Posted: Sep 03 2017 07:22PM EDT

Updated: Sep 03 2017 07:36PM EDT

The Made in America festival had a wet start on Saturday, but started to look up as crowds poured in on Sunday with more cooperative weather.

Top billing for Sunday, including Jay Z and The Chainsmokers, drew large crowds to the Ben Franklin Parkway.

With 35 acts spread over two days, the Jay Z-backed festival has grown from three stages to a five-stage affair, attracting top hip-hop and R&B acts like Solange and J. Cole.

The festival’s sixth iteration, despite road closures and holiday traffic, appears to have reaped the benefits of a highly-curated lineup brought to audiences by one of hip-hop’s biggest influencers.

 

Run the Jewels at #madeinamerica 📷 by: @roccoavallone

A post shared by Out Of Town Films (@outoftownfilms) on

 

Day Two. #madeinamerica

A post shared by Alex Holley (@alexholleytv) on

 

Super chilled with @BeachSlang on Skate stage @Budweiser #MadeInAmerica

A post shared by Budweiser Made In America Fest (@miafest) on

 

@KingPush is #untouchable on the Rocky stage @Budweiser #MadeInAmerica

A post shared by Budweiser Made In America Fest (@miafest) on

 

We're falling #AllOver @tiwasavage X Liberty stage! @Budweiser #MadeInAmerica TIDAL.com/MIA

A post shared by Budweiser Made In America Fest (@miafest) on

