Missing 35-year-old man pulled from water dies in Wildwood

- On Sunday, a swimmer died by drowning in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The incident took place just before 1 p.m. as lifeguards rescued many swimmers in distress.

Back on the shore, lifeguards noticed a 35-year-old man was missing.

Crews immediately began searching, and found the man’s body floating in the water about two hours later near Rambler Avenue. The man was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to Cape Regional Medical Center.

No additional information is available at this time pending notification of the man’s family.