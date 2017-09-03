Two men, teen arrested for breaking into New Castle County storage units
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE (WTXF) - Two men and a teenager are facing charges for breaking into several storage units in New Castle County.
Police say they got a 911 call late Thursday night when the facility manager at Public Storage heard drilling and banging.
Officers later arrested Damere Minter, Vaughn King and a 16-year-old.
Police say they used cutting tools to break the locks off 16 storage units, attempting to make off with t-televisions and other electronics.
The suspects are now out on bond.