Two men, teen arrested for breaking into New Castle County storage units

- Two men and a teenager are facing charges for breaking into several storage units in New Castle County.

Police say they got a 911 call late Thursday night when the facility manager at Public Storage heard drilling and banging.

Officers later arrested Damere Minter, Vaughn King and a 16-year-old.

Police say they used cutting tools to break the locks off 16 storage units, attempting to make off with t-televisions and other electronics.

The suspects are now out on bond.