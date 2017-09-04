Detectives seek motive in murder of Temple student

- Police Commissioner Richard Ross calls this case complicated and elaborate. And he says his team isn't done just yet. In fact, he says it’s early in the investigation into the murder of 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh.

Last week was her first week as a Temple student after transferring from a community college. Wednesday night, she had dinner with her dad and planned a fun night out with friends. At some point, investigators say she met 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz at Pub Webb, a bar near campus. The two were seen leaving the bar around 2 a.m. on surveillance video.

So police called Hupperterz to ask him about it. He told them he didn't remember who he left with because he "had been so drunk."

They wanted more answers, so they spoke to his roommate who provided some valuable information. After executing a search warrant, officials found plenty of evidence in addition to drugs and cash. They didn't say whether they found a murder weapon, but they did say they questioned a "great number of people."

Hupperterz was formally charged with the murder of Burleigh on Sunday, a day after they found the girl's body on the property of Hupperterz's grandmother.

Investigators believe he killed the woman shortly after leaving the bar, inside his Center City apartment. The Coroner says she died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Jenna's father knew something was wrong when his daughter didn't attend her classes on Thursday. Last night, he posted a dozen or so pictures on his Facebook to remember her.