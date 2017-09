- A Delaware man is behind bars after police say he fired shots into the air.

Police say it happened last Monday in the parking lot of Carey's Diesel in Smyrna.

61-year-old Leonard Voss is accused of firing a single shot into the air to break up an argument.

Police say he also pointed his gun at the victim and threatened to shoot him.

Voss is now facing a list of charges, though he has been released on bond.