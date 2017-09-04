Police: Child playing with lighter allegedly started 3-alarm fire that injured 4 in Clifton Heights

- Four people have been transported to local hospitals following a three-alarm fire at a Clifton Heights apartment building.

The incident took place on Monday morning around 9 a.m. on the 300 block of North Sycamore Avenue at Cliff Park Apartments.

According to police, a child playing with a lighter allegedly started the fire.

Evacuated residents have been transported to Clifton Heights Fire Company for evaluation, per police.

RIT20 is enroute to a working apartment building fire with people trapped on the 300-blk N. Sycamore Ave. in Clifton Heights Borough. pic.twitter.com/kFOc1zg2AL — Drexel Hill Fire Co. (@DrexelHillFC20) September 4, 2017