Police: Child playing with lighter allegedly started 3-alarm fire that injured 4 in Clifton Heights

Posted: Sep 04 2017 09:46AM EDT

Updated: Sep 04 2017 11:05AM EDT

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA (WTXF) - Four people have been transported to local hospitals following a three-alarm fire at a Clifton Heights apartment building.

The incident took place on Monday morning around 9 a.m. on the 300 block of North Sycamore Avenue at Cliff Park Apartments.

According to police, a child playing with a lighter allegedly started the fire.

Evacuated residents have been transported to Clifton Heights Fire Company for evaluation, per police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories