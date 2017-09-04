Police: Child playing with lighter allegedly started 3-alarm fire that injured 4 in Clifton Heights
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA (WTXF) - Four people have been transported to local hospitals following a three-alarm fire at a Clifton Heights apartment building.
The incident took place on Monday morning around 9 a.m. on the 300 block of North Sycamore Avenue at Cliff Park Apartments.
According to police, a child playing with a lighter allegedly started the fire.
Evacuated residents have been transported to Clifton Heights Fire Company for evaluation, per police.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.
RIT20 is enroute to a working apartment building fire with people trapped on the 300-blk N. Sycamore Ave. in Clifton Heights Borough. pic.twitter.com/kFOc1zg2AL— Drexel Hill Fire Co. (@DrexelHillFC20) September 4, 2017
We are responding to assist the @RedCross_EastPA w/several pets displaced by a fire in Clifton Heights, #DelCo.— Red Paw Relief Team (@RedPawRelief) September 4, 2017