Police investigate sex assault in Montgomery County

- Lower Providence Township police and West Norriton Township police are investigating an alleged sex assault.

Investigators say the assault happened on September 3 shortly before midnight.

According to police, a female victim reported she had been out for a walk when she was approached by a vehicle in the 2700 block of Lantern Lane, which is the Audubon section of Lower Providence Township. Investigators say the vehicle stopped near her and the driver got out. He allegedly grabbed the victim and forced her into the vehicle. Police say the suspect then drove her to a secluded area on General Armistead Avenue in West Norriton Township where the victim was sexually assaulted.

The victim was transported to Abington Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a dark skinned black male in his 20's, approximately 6’ tall; thin build, with black tapered high top hair and curly at the top. He was wearing tan or white sweatpants and a red shirt and he spoke with a Caribbean Island sounding accent. The vehicle is described as a silver sedan, possibly a Nissan, less than ten years old with tinted windows and a gray interior. A possible suspect vehicle photograph from traffic video cameras is pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Providence Detective Scott Dreibelbis at

610-635-3558 or sdreibelbis@lowerprovidence.org