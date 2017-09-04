8 people struck by vehicle at South Philadelphia block party

- Police say a driver struck eight people, including a pregnant woman holding a block party in South Philadelphia. The female driver told police she was attempting to go around the block party when her brakes failed.

It happened on the 1500 block of S. Ringold Street shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

Police say all the injuries are non-life threatening. The driver stayed on the scene.

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.