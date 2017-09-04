8 people struck by vehicle at South Philadelphia block party

Posted: Sep 04 2017 04:49PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04 2017 05:18PM EDT

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WTXF0 - Police say a driver struck eight people, including a pregnant woman holding a block party in South Philadelphia. The female driver told police she was attempting to go around the block party when her brakes failed.

It happened on the 1500 block of S. Ringold Street shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

Police say all the injuries are non-life threatening. The driver stayed on the scene.

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates. 

 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories