Union members and supporters march in Philadelphia's annual Labor Day parade

- Hundreds of union members and supporters turned out for Philadelphia’s annual Labor Day parade

Labor unions from across the city were represented at a time when union membership is down nationally from a high of about 35 percent in the 1980's to 13 percent today.

Members say they're fighting to preserve their pensions and benefits. They say President Trump's policies have made the fight more difficult. Still, they're determined to protect their jobs and push for a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

"In this country, we fell into emulating the rich and the wealthy, and again, we're the working class, we're the ones that built this country to really be fired up and be proud of who we are," Fred Weight, with FSCME District Council 47, said.

Union members also filled up trucks with supplies to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The day ended with a celebration at Penn's Landing.