Funeral arrangements announced for Temple student

- Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jenna Burleigh, the formerly missing Temple University student who police say was killed at the hands of 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz.

Burleigh, 22, was reported missing by the Lower Salford Police Department after she was last seen near an off-campus bar early Thursday morning.

On Saturday night, her father took to Facebook, saying the following, "Our beautiful angel Jenna is now in Heaven. Now I know for sure that you can have a "broken heart" RIP honey."

According to police, Burleigh's body was found on the property of Hupperterz, who has been charged with murder, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and related charges.

Temple University officials said Hupperterz attended Temple from Spring 2014 through Spring 2017 and had junior status.

Based on investigations, police say that her body was transported from Philadelphia to his grandmother's residence in Wayne County.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Burleigh’s viewing, the details of which can be found below. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Burleigh’s memory to Jenna’s Blessing Bags for the Homeless.

Viewing

Thursday, September 7, 2017

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc.

667 Harleysville Pike

Telford, PA 18969

Viewing

Friday, September 8, 2017

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church

1601 Derstine Road

Hatfield, PA 19440

Funeral Mass