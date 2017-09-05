Philly dance teacher faces child sex assault charges

- A Philadelphia dance teacher faces sex assault charges involving minors stemming from incidents that span several years.

28-year-old Tyree Dumas, of Market Street, was arrested on Thursday, August 31 for several sex offenses that involved minors.

Police say the offenses took place in January 2008, February 2013 and June 2017.

Dumas has been charged with Indecent Assault; Sexual Assault, Corruption of a Minor; Endangering the Welfare and related offenses.

