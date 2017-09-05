Murder of Temple student stuns campus, North Philly community

- The murder of Jenna Burleigh is hitting the Temple University community, as well as its North Philadelphia neighbors, hard.

On campus, prayers and notes of remembrance for Burleigh have been left at the university's Founders Garden.

Meanwhile, new details have emerged in the case, including the fact that a Lyft driver may have unknowingly helped suspect Joshua Hupperterz dispose of Burleigh's body.

Jocelyn Marrow lived two doors down from Hupperterz, the 29-year-old who has been charged with Burleigh's murder.

"We used to deal with stuff, like, maybe someone got beat up… no one was ever killed in our neighborhood," Marrow told FOX 29. “My heart and prayers go out to the family.

FOX 29 sources say Hupperterz left a local pub with Burleigh. And, at some point, she was allegedly beaten in the head with a bowl.

FOX 29 has also learned an unsuspecting Lyft driver was paid $200 to take Hupperterz and Burleigh's body to his grandmothers' house in Wayne County.

Burleigh’s body was stuffed in a plastic tote, and the driver may have unknowingly helped take the body out of the car.

Fellow students and those who knew her are still stunned.

"I have a lot of students wondering if they could have sat in class with him or could have passed him in the hallway,” Temple senior Paige Hill told FOX 29. “And the fact a Temple student and fellow Owl that passed away has been really hitting home.”

Meanwhile, back on the block, Temple police are trying to calm fears with students and longtime residents.

"I know Temple police. We're trying,” Captain Eileen Bradley told FOX 29. “I think we have a lot of good neighbors here, and I want everyone to know this neighborhood is basically safe. Some make bad choices, but it's basically safe."

FOX 29 sources also tell us investigators are looking to talk to the suspect’s roommate about what happened inside the apartment that night.

A vigil in Burleigh's honor on Temple's campus has been set for Thursday night.