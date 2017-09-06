Woman slips cuffs, steals police cruiser in Lufkin, Texas (VIDEO)

- Video captured a woman slipping her handcuffs, taking off in a police cruiser and leading officers on a dramatic high-speed chase.

The Lufkin Police Department in Texas said 33-year-old Toscha Sponsler was arrested for shoplifting and placed in the back of a patrol car.

Video shows Sponsler slipping out of the handcuffs and climbing through the divider to the driver’s seat and taking off.

Body camera footage shows officers attempting to give chase on foot before having to jump in their cars to pursue Sponsler.

Authorities said Sponsler led them on a 23-minute chase that hit speeds of 100 mph. The chase ended when Sponsler lost control of the vehicle after police used a PIT maneuver.

Police said Sponsler was seen attempting to reach for the officer’s shotgun in the vehicle which was locked. She was taken to jail and faces a slew of charges.