- Four people sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into a Pennsauken pizza shop Friday night.

Police say a 2018 Nissan Rouge left the roadway and collided with the storefront of Flying Crust Pizza on the 7700 block of Park Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

The crash left a wake of significant damage to both the outside and interior of the business.

Two of the three individuals inside the pizza shop were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman, was also treated for minor injuries.

Camden County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.