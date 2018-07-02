48 Babies in 48 Hours: Fort Worth hospital sees baby boom

- A Fort Worth hospital recently welcomed 48 babies into the world in 48 hours.

Baylor, Scott and White All Saints Medical Center broke the record of 42 babies in 48 hours set in June by Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

The hospital delivered 27 girls and 21 boys.

Nine months ago it was almost October and one doctor has a theory behind the surplus in bundles of joy.

“Well, it’s starting to get cold. The days are starting to get shorter. I don’t probably have to say more than that,” Dr. Elisabeth Wagner said. “We usually have about 15 deliveries and we had 20… 24 deliveries each day.”

In spite of the two hectic days, the doctors said everything ran smoothly.