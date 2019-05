- Five sick and injured puppies found dumped on the side of the road in New Jersey are recovering at an animal shelter.

Already $5k raised for South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter to help these 5 abused mixed Cane Corso pups found dumped on the side of road in Vineland. More $ would help to recover&be ready for adoption in a few weeks or months. Again you wonder ’Who does this?’ @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/yMWbpPd4gT — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 2, 2019

Officials from the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter say the puppies found in Vineland were mistreated and possibly confined in a space that was too small for them to grow normally.

The puppies, believed to be 6-month old Cane Corso mixers, are underweight and have swollen limbs, wounds and a skin condition caused by parasitic mites.

The puppies will be put up for adoption once their condition is cleared by a veterinarian.