8 centenarians at nursing home in Media celebrate birthdays

- Wesley Enhanced Living recognized 8 of its centenarian residents with a special birthday bash.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell was there for the celebration.

Turning 100 years old is certainly cause for a celebration. But when there’s 8 birthdays counting 812 years between them we just had to be there.

Meet Al, Nettie, Pearl,Julian, Morris, Gertrude, Mae and Rose. They are 8 centenarians living and thriving at Wesley Enhanced Living in Media during their golden years.

"One has become an actress since she’s been here 5 years ago, so they are continuing life. This is part of their journey,"Wesley Enhanced Living employee Dave Fournier said.

Pearl Sand just turned 100 last week. FOX 29's Chris O'Connell met her pulling out first place during a senior stroll race a couple years ago.

They were born when Woodrow Wilson was president, before women had the right to vote and before there was television. But the most memorable innovation in a lifetime of advances—missions to the moon.

“I was so fascinated when the first woman went to the moon. I think that was more exciting as the first man going to the moon," Sand said.

Of course you’re wondering how they do it? Ask Gertrude she’s 104.

"What’s the secret to living a longer life?" FOX 29's Chris O'Connell asked. She replied, "Having a good time—dancing around."