<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406394673" data-article-version="1.0">Activists give jailed moms a Mother's Day gift: bail</h1>
</header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<img src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/LUCHA_az_black_mommas_bail_out_051219_1557668129755_7250239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA, is posting bail for dozens of mothers of color for the third straight year as part of the 'Black Mamas Bail Out' initiative. (LUCHA)" />
<figcaption>Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA, is posting bail for dozens of mothers of color for the third straight year as part of the "Black Mamas Bail Out" initiative. (LUCHA)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/LUCHA_az_black_mommas_bail_out_051219_1557668129755_7250239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/LUCHA_az_black_mommas_bail_out_051219_1557668129755_7250239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/LUCHA_az_black_mommas_bail_out_051219_1557668129755_7250239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/LUCHA_az_black_mommas_bail_out_051219_1557668129755_7250239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA, is posting bail for dozens of mothers of color for the third straight year&nbsp;as part of the&nbsp;&quot;Black Mamas Bail Out&quot; initiative. <figcaption>Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA, is posting bail for dozens of mothers of color for the third straight year as part of the "Black Mamas Bail Out" initiative. (LUCHA)</figcaption> (LUCHA)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406394673-406396178" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/LUCHA_az_black_mommas_bail_out_051219_1557668129755_7250239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/LUCHA_az_black_mommas_bail_out_051219_1557668129755_7250239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/LUCHA_az_black_mommas_bail_out_051219_1557668129755_7250239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/LUCHA_az_black_mommas_bail_out_051219_1557668129755_7250239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/LUCHA_az_black_mommas_bail_out_051219_1557668129755_7250239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA, is posting bail for dozens of mothers of color for the third straight year&nbsp;as part of the&nbsp;&quot;Black Mamas Bail Out&quot; initiative. <figcaption>Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA, is posting bail for dozens of mothers of color for the third straight year as part of the "Black Mamas Bail Out" initiative. (LUCHA)</figcaption> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By Terry Tang, Associated Press</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 09:24AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 09:41AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> She couldn't post her $2,050 bail.</p><p>But on Thursday night she walked out and into a car waiting to give her a ride home, thanks to a drive to bail out moms so they can spend Mother's Day with their kids. In a tearful video made immediately after her release, Lopez said it was a privilege that she would now get to see her children. She welled up when speaking about the coming birth of her first grandchild.</p><p>"There's just no greater feeling than being a mother," Lopez said. "I'm grateful for both of you to help me be able to spend the day with them and be able to see my grandchild be born."</p><p>Lopez had her bail covered by <a href="https://luchaaz.org/">Living United for Change in Arizona</a>, or LUCHA, a social and racial justice group. The organization said they were inspired to do this for a second year by an initiative known as "Black Mamas Bail Out," which is posting bail for dozens of mothers of color for the third straight year.</p><p>The effort is organized by the <a href="https://nationalbailout.org/">National Bail Out</a> collective, a coalition of various grassroots groups, attorneys and activists nationwide. The campaign hopes to bail out more than 100 women in 35 cities in time for Mother's Day. The objective is not just to reunite families but to push for change in the cash bail system.</p><p>Critics contend the nation's courts are unfairly punishing poor defendants by setting high bail for low-level crimes that causes them to languish in jail for months, separating them from their jobs and families. In some cases, they remain locked up until their case is dismissed or they take a guilty plea just so they can get out of jail, albeit with a criminal record. There has been a national push to reform bail by advocates who say incarceration should depend on a suspect's risk to public safety, not the ability to pay.</p><p>Mary Hooks, co-director of Atlanta-based <a href="http://southernersonnewground.org/">Southerners On New Ground</a>, came up with the idea in 2016. She joined with <a href="http://www.law4blacklives.org/">Law For Black Lives</a>, a female-led network of lawyers and legal advocates, to bring together a collective of organizations. It's been difficult at times to get sympathy, she said, because people often think someone sitting in jail pre-trial must have done something wrong.</p><p>"We're in a political time right now where 'Barbecue Becky' or anyone else can call the police on someone and you can get arrested instantly for barbecuing," Hooks said, referring to the white woman who called police on two black men using a grill in an Oakland, California, park. The men were not arrested. "This notion 'you're in jail because you've done something horrible,' we have to remind ourselves we have a Constitution that says 'innocent until proven guilty.'"</p><p>Jaymeshia Jordan, of Oakland, said she would have faced another 10 months in jail if she hadn't been rescued by a bailout two days before last Mother's Day by Oakland advocacy group Essie Justice Group. Jordan, who declined to say what she was arrested for, faced a $450,000 bail. She had no way of paying even a fraction of that on her own or with a bail bondsman.</p><p>"I would have just sat in custody till my case was over," Jordan said.</p><p>She was in jail for three months. In that time, her 5-year-old son lost his first tooth and learned how to tie his shoes.</p><p>Organizations choose who to assist based on referrals from attorneys and other activists. They don't take into account whether a woman is accused of a violent or non-violent crime. According to the collective's organizers, the mothers they help show up at court at "high rates" but the majority of the money they've handed out for bail hasn't been returned.</p><p>LUCHA, the Phoenix group, plans to fund as many bail releases as possible with the $9,000 they have raised. Organizers Nicole Hale said they will offer mothers additional support including court date reminders and rides.</p><p>"We don't just hand someone a piece of paper and say 'good luck.' They don't have to go through the system alone," Hale said.</p><p>Several studies suggest that bail amounts are set sometimes as much as three times higher for people of color, said Shima Baughman, a criminal law professor at the University of Utah College of Law. Even a $200 bail for a misdemeanor crime can be beyond what's in a person's bank account.</p><p>According to a 2018 report from the non-partisan Prison Policy Initiative, roughly 2.9 million women are jailed in the U.S. every year. An estimated 80% are either pregnant or have children.</p><p>Women of color are even more heavily impacted, especially if they are working mothers who likely earn lower salaries, according to Baughman. A few days in jail can lead to the loss of a job or child custody.</p><p>"When women are the ones that bear most of the burdens in the family, their kids are the ones that are going to suffer," Baughman said. "Because in many families, women are responsible for working outside the home and also for child care, they can face dire circumstances with their children when they are forced to serve even a couple of nights in jail."</p><p>Jeff Clayton, executive director of the American Bail Coalition, said some of these Mother's Day bailouts are publicity stunts that don't tackle the larger issue of affordability of bail. It's unrealistic for organizers to call for a cash-free bail system, he added.</p><p>"Not to say these people aren't doing good work," Clayton said. "But it's questionable whether saying they're an abolitionist and banning all money bail is really the best solution."</p><p>In the past few years, several states have made moves to overhaul their own system including New Jersey, Alaska and New Mexico. There are more than 200 bail reform bills nationwide, according to Baughman. In California, voters next year will decide whether to overturn a law eliminating bail altogether for suspects awaiting trial. Instead, counties would set up their own risk-assessment programs through probation departments.</p><p>However, computer algorithms or risk-assessment programs can be biased as well, Baughman said.</p><p>Paying for bail has become a growing strategy for local communities to divert the prison pipeline. Last month, rapper T.I. and VH1's "Love and Hip Hop" personality Scrapp Deleon joined with an Atlanta church to help post bail for nonviolent offenders for Easter. They exceeded their goal and raised $120,000. Sixteen men and seven women got to go home.</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxTS7d5lQaM/" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxTS7d5lQaM/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxTS7d5lQaM/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxTS7d5lQaM/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">THANK YOU to everyone who showed up, donated, and shared their stories! Paz, the mom you all help paid bail for was released last night. She is home resting and sharing time with her loved ones. Stay tune, we will give all an update soon and post some more photos of this powerful action! ***** GRACIAS a todos los que se presentaron, donaron y compartieron sus historias! Paz, la madre a la cual todos ayudamos a pagar la fianza, fue puesta en libertad ayer. Ella ahora está descansado en su casa y con sus hijos. ¡Manténganse al tanto, les daremos una actualización pronto y publicaremos algunas fotos más de esta poderosa acción! #FreeOurMoms #MassLiberationAZ</a></p><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/lucha_az/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> LUCHA Arizona</a> (@lucha_az) on <time datetime="2019-05-11T00:05:32+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">May 10, 2019 at 5:05pm PDT</time></p></div> </blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 