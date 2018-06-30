Anger over immigration policies bring thousands to rally in Philadelphia

- The signs say it all.

Anger and outrage towards the federal government’s immigration policies drove thousands of Philadelphia-area protesters to descend on Logan Circle.

“I’m first generation refugee. My mother at 93 is the last of two women left from the very first transport to Auschwitz,” said Celia Pretter.

Pretter attended the rally in her mother’s stead, calling for the swift reunification of migrants, parents and children who were separated by immigration officials before President Trump’s executive order ending the policy last week. 2,300 children remain in detention. The international, coordinated rallies Saturday called Families Belong Together were organized by groups including MoveOn and the ACLU.

“I can’t imagine that it wouldn’t make a difference,” said Dr. Ed Dicesare.

Dicesare is a child psychologist out hoping the nation takes notice.

“It helps restore my faith in the people in this country,” Dicesare explained.

Speakers took to the podium to call for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to be stripped of its power.

President Trump says secure borders ensure the safety of all Americans. Protesters say current government policies go too far.

“I had to be here. Whether it was going to get hot, whether I was going to get sunburnt. This has got to stop. It’s people like us who have to be the loud voice,” said a rally participant.

Because of the high heat, organizers decided to cut the march portion of the rally. Hard to tell, though, with wave after wave of protesters coming down the parkway.

