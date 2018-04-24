Dallas PD: Gunman in custody after shooting 2 officers, civilian

- The suspected gunman was taken into custody Tuesday night after two Dallas police officers were critically injured and a civilian was shot at a Home Depot in Northeast Dallas.

DPD says an off-duty officer was at the Home Depot off of Forest Lane and Central Expressway around 4 p.m. when he tried to detain 29-year-old Armando Juarez. When additional officers arrived after the off-duty officer called for backup, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot two responding officers and a civilian Home Depot loss prevention officer.

The officers are said to be in critical condition. Police have not released a condition of the civilian. Late Tuesday night, DPD Chief Rene Hall said all three victims were out of surgery.

Authorities began chasing Juarez in Southeast Dallas after they saw a truck matching the description of his truck. After a chase through Downtown Dallas, he surrendered to police just after 9 p.m. after hitting a dead end during a police chase. Police say a female passenger was also taken into custody.

Juarez is facing multiple accounts of aggravated assault of a peace. DPD says he was wanted before the shooting on a felony theft warrant.

Several people were inside the Home Depot when the shooting happened.

"We were just checking out people until we started hearing people like 'There's a shooting. They're shooting,'" said witness Mercedes Goledo. "From there, they were just telling us to get out the building. Get out the building. But then they found out that he had went outside."

Local, state and federal law enforcement are helping DPD. The identities of the injured officers and the civilian have not been released.